Cards' Jackson, Irish's Ogunbowale named ACC's top athletes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson and Notre Dame women's basketball player Arike Ogunbowale are the Atlantic Coast Conference's athletes of the year for the 2017-18 season.

The league announced the awards Thursday after voting by a 96-member media panel.

Jackson won the Anthony J. McKevlin Award as the top male athlete. After winning the Heisman Trophy in 2016, the junior set a league-record with 5,261 total yards to go with 45 touchdowns.

Jackson was a first-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens in April.

Ogunbowale won the Mary Garber Award as the top female athlete after leading the Fighting Irish to the NCAA title. The junior led the league in scoring at 20.8 points, then hit game-winning shots in the national semifinal against Connecticut and against Mississippi State for the title.

