Grayson County Sheriff's Office gets new K-9

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Grayson County Sheriff's Office now has a new canine partner.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office donated 8-year-old Marco to the Grayson County Sheriff's Office two weeks ago.

Eight-year-old Marco, a Belgian Malinois, is trained to sniff out drugs including marijuana, methamphetamines, heroin, and cocaine.

Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said that he'll be a great asset to the department: "It is quite obvious in seeing Marco in action that he absolutely loves to work and loves his reward when he finds the prize!"

Marco's handler will be Sgt. Fred Norder who has more than 13 years of experience with K-9s.

Marco is being housed at the Leitchfield Animal Shelter while his kennel is being built by members of the Grayson County Sheriff's Office.

