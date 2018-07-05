KY State Treasurer becomes mom, enters state history books

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball has given birth to a son and in the process set a new state record.

Ball, 36, and her husband, Asa James Swan, welcomed the new newest member of the family, Levi Adrian Swan, on Tuesday, July 3. The arrival of Levi, who weighed weighing 6 lbs., 15 oz. and measured 20.5 inches, made Ball the first constitutional officer in Kentucky history to give birth while in office.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Grayson County Sheriff's Office gets new K-9

+ LMAS breaks ground for new facility, offers free adoptions for July

+ 60 KYANG members get Independence Day homecoming

"Asa and I are excited to welcome our son into the world. We are thankful for this blessing from God and grateful for our family, friends, Dr. Cornelia Poston, and the staff of Norton’s Healthcare in Louisville for all their support during this exciting season," Ball said in a statement released by her office.

Ball, a native of Floyd County, was elected in 2015 and is the nation's youngest female statewide elected official.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.