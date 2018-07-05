BARBASOL CHAMPIONSHIP ANNOUNCES OPEN QUALIFYING TOURNAMENTS

Four players will earn spots through the PGA TOUR’s Open Qualifier

LEXINGTON (July 5, 2018) – Four spots in the Barbasol Championship will be up for grabs through the tournament’s Open Qualifier which will be held on July 16, 2018 at Boone’s Trace National Golf Club in Richmond, Ky. A Pre-Qualifier will be held for professional and amateur players on July 10, 2018 at the University Club of Kentucky in Lexington. The top-25, including ties from the Pre-Qualifier, will advance to the Open Qualifier.

“These qualifiers can be life-changing for rising golfers,” said Brad Hicks, a PGA professional and Director of Golf for bd Global. “T.J. Vogel, for example, has earned seven PGA TOUR starts this year through Monday Qualifiers and has put himself in a position to earn his TOUR card at the end of the season. All it takes though is a player to get rolling and it can be the start of a pro career.”

The deadline to apply for the Pre-Qualifier is today, July 5, 2018, at www.kygolf.org.

Barbasol Championship Pre-Qualifier Information

Host Course – University Club of Kentucky (Big Blue course) in Lexington

Tuesday, July 10 (one round of 18 holes of stroke play)

Open to professionals and amateurs and more than 110 spots will be available

Top-25 and ties will advance to the Open Qualifier

$200 entry fee and deadline to register is July 5

Barbasol Championship Open Qualifier Information

Host Course – Boone’s Trace National Golf Club in Richmond

Monday, July 16 (one round of 18 holes of stroke play)

Open to professionals and amateurs

Lowest four scores earns entry into the Barbasol Championship on July 19-22

$250 entry fee

Both Qualifier events will be conducted by the Kentucky Section PGA with Bill Coomer, a PGA professional, is serving as the Tournament Director for each event.