BARBASOL CHAMPIONSHIP ANNOUNCES OPEN QUALIFYING TOURNAMENTS
Four players will earn spots through the PGA TOUR’s Open Qualifier
LEXINGTON (July 5, 2018) – Four spots in the Barbasol Championship will be up for grabs through the tournament’s Open Qualifier which will be held on July 16, 2018 at Boone’s Trace National Golf Club in Richmond, Ky. A Pre-Qualifier will be held for professional and amateur players on July 10, 2018 at the University Club of Kentucky in Lexington. The top-25, including ties from the Pre-Qualifier, will advance to the Open Qualifier.
“These qualifiers can be life-changing for rising golfers,” said Brad Hicks, a PGA professional and Director of Golf for bd Global. “T.J. Vogel, for example, has earned seven PGA TOUR starts this year through Monday Qualifiers and has put himself in a position to earn his TOUR card at the end of the season. All it takes though is a player to get rolling and it can be the start of a pro career.”
The deadline to apply for the Pre-Qualifier is today, July 5, 2018, at www.kygolf.org.
Barbasol Championship Pre-Qualifier Information
Barbasol Championship Open Qualifier Information
Both Qualifier events will be conducted by the Kentucky Section PGA with Bill Coomer, a PGA professional, is serving as the Tournament Director for each event.
