Body pulled from Ohio River near Mauckport, Indiana, has been identified

MAUCKPORT, IN (WAVE) - The Harrison County Coroner's Office has identified the man whose body was pulled from the Ohio River this week.

John Mansfield, 34, from Vine Grove, Kentucky, was fishing with a friend near West Point early Monday near the Salt River. Mansfield went into the water and went under. Investigators said they believe he was wading in the water but don't know why he went into the water.

His fishing partner reported him missing to police.

No foul play is suspected. A cause of death will be released following a toxicology report.

Traveler John Hardin and his family had driven down from Plainfield, Indiana, on Tuesday night to camp in Mauckport for the Independence Day holiday. He told WAVE 3 News that when they got in around 8 p.m., the area was filled with law enforcement.

"We noticed the boat ramp had a lot of activity, a lot of police activity when we got there," Hardin said. "And we noticed a lot of boats and what have you, and we suspected there may have been some kind of medical emergency but had no idea what the outcome was. Apparently they found a body in the river and had to retrieve it."

