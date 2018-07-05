Body pulled from Ohio River near Mauckport, Indiana, has been identified

Recent extreme heat and frequent rains have spurred more complaints about venomous black widow spiders in southwestern Indiana.More >>
Recent extreme heat and frequent rains have spurred more complaints about venomous black widow spiders in southwestern Indiana.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says it's "absurd" that the U.S. imports hemp products but puts severe restrictions on American-grown hemp. The Kentucky Republican is looking to change that by legalizing...More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says it's "absurd" that the U.S. imports hemp products but puts severe restrictions on American-grown hemp. The Kentucky Republican is looking to change that by legalizing hemp in...More >>
Arrest reports say the assault happened around 8:35 p.m. July 4 in the fifth floor jail at the Hall of Justice at 600 W. Jefferson and was recorded by the jail's camera system.More >>
Arrest reports say the assault happened around 8:35 p.m. July 4 in the fifth floor jail at the Hall of Justice at 600 W. Jefferson and was recorded by the jail's camera system.More >>
The Harrison County Coroner's Office has identified the man whose body was pulled from the Ohio River this week.More >>
The Harrison County Coroner's Office has identified the man whose body was pulled from the Ohio River this week.More >>
The Department of Justice announced that an indictment returned charges Fields, of Ohio, with 30 crimes, including one count of a hate crime resulting in the death of Heather Heyer, and 28 other hate crimes.More >>
The Department of Justice announced that an indictment returned charges Fields, of Ohio, with 30 crimes, including one count of a hate crime resulting in the death of Heather Heyer, and 28 other hate crimes.More >>