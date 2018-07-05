Walmart becomes presenting sponsor of Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway

WALMART TO BECOME PRESENTING SPONSOR OF THE QUAKER STATE 400 AT KENTUCKY SPEEDWAY

HOUSTON, TX – JULY 5, 2018 – Kentucky Speedway and the makers of Quaker State motor oil (“Quaker State”) are happy to announce today that Walmart will become the presenting sponsor of the 2018 Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway. The newly announced relationship will promote savings to consumers both regionally and nationwide around this summer’s annual Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race on July 14th, 2018.

Walmart’s involvement in the race further solidifies a successful foundation around the Bluegrass state’s premier motorsports event. Last year, Quaker State announced a significant extension to remain the title sponsor of the mid-summer NASCAR race through 2022. Quaker State has been the only sponsor of Kentucky’s only Cup race since the inaugural event in 2011, making it one of the longest running race entitlements at the MENCS level.

“Over the past six years of our relationship with Kentucky Speedway, the Quaker State 400 has continued to deliver incredible experiences to our customers and race fans as well as driving tremendous visibility for the brand,” said Patty Lanning, Vice President Marketing, North America, Shell Lubricants. “We are very proud to announce a marketing relationship through the Quaker State 400 with Walmart to promote our full line of Quaker State products in-store, at theWalmart Auto Care Centers and on Walmart.com!”

Quaker State and Walmart have a successful business relationship nationwide that dates back almost 10 years and Quaker State is the exclusive motor oil for Walmart’s Auto Care Center Pit Crew Oil Change Service. The Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart will mean great promotions for Walmart shoppers regionally and nationally, at not only Walmart locations, but also in the Walmart Auto Care Centers and on Walmart.com.

“Walmart is a world-class brand and we are thrilled to add them to our sponsor family,” said Kentucky Speedway General Manager Mark Simendinger. “Adding Walmart on the heels of one of our biggest races ever in 2017 insures great things are in store for fans at this year’s Quaker State 400.”

The 2018 season at Kentucky Speedway begins in July with the return of a NASCAR tripleheader weekend anchored by the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 on Saturday, July 14. The Camping World Truck Series Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 starts the weekend on Thursday, July 12 and the Xfinity Series Alsco 300 is Friday, July 13.