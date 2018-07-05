Cards add walk-on from division III Colby College

The Cards have several games against Notre Dame already on a bunch of future schedules.

Matt Hanna joins UofL Men’s Basketball Team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Matt Hanna, a 5-9, 165-pound guard from Milford, Mass., who played a season at Colby College, has joined the University of Louisville men’s basketball team as a walk-on.

Hanna started 23 games last season at Colby College, an NCAA Division III school located in Waterville, Maine. He averaged 11.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and a team-leading 3.3 assists during his freshman year with the Mules and ranked second on the team with 23 steals. He will redshirt the 2018-19 season at UofL and have three years of collegiate eligibility remaining.

Before his year at Colby, Hanna played a prep season at Vermont Academy in Saxon’s River, Vt., where he teamed with UofL forward Jordan Nwora to help his team post a 19-11 record. Five members of his Vermont Academy class signed with NCAA Division I institutions.

As a senior at Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury, Mass., Hanna averaged 19.5 point and 6.2 assists in leading the Knights to a 22-3 record and the Division I state semifinals. He was honored as the 2016 Catholic Conference Most Valuable Player and Boston Globe Player of the Year as a senior while earning ESPN Boston all-state and Boston Herald Dream Team honors.

Hanna averaged 13.1 points, 6.2 assists and 2.9 steals per game as a junior in helping Catholic Memorial to a 24-2 record and the 2015 state championship. With his team trailing by seven points with six minutes remaining in the title game, Hanna buried a three-pointer, made a steal and layup, and then another three as his eight-point burst gave his team the lead en route to the victory. He was honored as a Catholic Conference all-star.

Official release from UofL sports information