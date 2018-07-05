Agent: Ronaldo 'eternally grateful' to Madrid if he leaves - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Agent: Ronaldo 'eternally grateful' to Madrid if he leaves

(AP Photo/Andre Penner). Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, leaves the field after the round of 16 match between Uruguay and Portugal at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, June 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Andre Penner). Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, leaves the field after the round of 16 match between Uruguay and Portugal at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, June 30, 2018.

MADRID (AP) - Cristiano Ronaldo's agent has told Portuguese media that the player would be "eternally grateful" to the Spanish club if he ends up leaving.

Jorge Mendes was quoted as saying in Portuguese newspaper Record that Ronaldo would always be grateful to "the club, the president, the directors, the medical staff, all the workers without exception and all the Madrid fans around the world."

Local media in Spain and Italy claim Ronaldo has already reached a deal to sign with Juventus, although neither club has officially confirmed the negotiations.

Mendes was quoted by Record on Thursday as saying that "if that happens, it will be just a new phase and a new challenge in his brilliant career."

Ronaldo hinted after the Champions League final in May that he could be leaving Real Madrid. He said he would discuss his club future while with Portugal at the World Cup, but never did.

Portugal was eliminated by Uruguay in the round of 16.

___

More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump gets welcome ads from Montana senator he is opposing

    Trump gets welcome ads from Montana senator he is opposing

    Thursday, July 5 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-07-05 06:21:45 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 6:03 PM EDT2018-07-05 22:03:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...
    U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or...More >>
    U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or co-sponsored.More >>

  • Statue of Liberty climber pleads not guilty to trespassing

    Statue of Liberty climber pleads not guilty to trespassing

    Thursday, July 5 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-07-05 13:28:26 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 6:03 PM EDT2018-07-05 22:03:03 GMT
    Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.More >>
    Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.More >>

  • Man pleads not guilty to hate crimes in attack on protesters

    Man pleads not guilty to hate crimes in attack on protesters

    Thursday, July 5 2018 4:11 PM EDT2018-07-05 20:11:15 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 6:02 PM EDT2018-07-05 22:02:49 GMT
    (Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, people fly into the air as a vehicle is driven into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Federal hate cr...(Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, people fly into the air as a vehicle is driven into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Federal hate cr...
    A man accused in a deadly car attack on a crowd of protesters opposing a white nationalist rally has pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges.More >>
    A man accused in a deadly car attack on a crowd of protesters opposing a white nationalist rally has pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly