Trench Rescue Team called to construction site in east Louisville

The Jefferson County Trench Rescue Team rescued a man at this construction site. (Source: Natalia Martinez, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A special emergency crew was called to rescue a man from a trench at a construction site in east Louisville.

MetroSafe confirmed the rescue started around 5:45 p.m. Thursday on Signature Point Drive off English Station Road near the junction of I-64 and I-265.

The Jefferson County Trench Rescue Team, Middletown Fire Department and other agencies responded.

By 6:30 p.m., the man was freed from the trench. His injuries are not known.

This story will be updated.

