Veterans treatment court helping veterans overcome addiction, mental health issues

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) - Veterans dealing with mental health issues and addictions will now have a helping hand going through the court system. It's called the South Central Indiana Veterans Treatment Court and it's been helping veterans in Washington and Harrison counties since it started in May.

"We plan on making sure that this service is available for the veterans who are in need," said Joe Claypool, Harrison County Superior Court Judge.

This program is an alternative to a traditional jail sentence, but it can help with that, too.

"Their sentence can be reduced or their sentence can be mitigated because they've gone through this court," Claypool said, adding that veterans court can succeed where regular jail and probation sentences often don’t.

"Well, if they go through the regular trial and serving sentence, if there is an underlying problem that will not be addressed.It can be addressed while they're incarcerated but not to the intent it can be addressed during veteran treatment court or problem-solving court,” Claypool said.

Already, it's getting interest.

"Most of the veterans we talk to want help, they want to get back on track. But a lot of them also know this is a lot of work," said Jeff Skaggs, Harrison County Alcohol and Drug Coordinator.

There are regular checks and meetings as well as frequent drug screenings - all to treat mental health issues and addiction issues these veterans are going through. It typically takes 18 to 24 months for a veteran to graduate from the program.

“And having that intense supervision provides more success for the veteran," Skaggs said.

The treatment is tailored to the issue the veteran is dealing with and the crimes that led them to that point. Sometimes that’s helping find a job or housing, sometimes that’s finding resources through the VA, said Veterans Treatment Court Coordinator Jessica Houchin.

"So there's a wide range of issues. Maybe the drug addiction is stemming from PTSD and that could have been from the military, whether it was in combat or any other military experience," Houchin said.

It tackles the issues they're dealing with directly and helps reduce recidivism in those who graduate from veterans court.

But Houchin says it's more than that.

"Allow them to restore their honor and get back on track with their life," Houchin said.

The veterans court treatment program is funded through an annual gr ant with the Department of Corrections. It's something veterans court leaders hope to see grow and continue on for years to come.

If you are a veteran considering the veterans treatment court or if you are a veteran who wants to be a mentor to someone going through the program, you can contact Jessica Houchin for more information. Veterans in Harrison and Washington County, Indiana are preferred.



Jessica Houchin:

Veterans court coordinator

812-883-3318 (Salem, Indiana office)

812-738-1262 (Corydon, Indiana office)

Jessica.houchin@pactchangeslives.com

