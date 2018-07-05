Police make quick arrest of burglary suspect caught on camera; 2nd suspect on run

The public helped police identify these two men, who are accused of stealing a gun safe with weapons inside of it from an Oldham County home. (Source: Homeowner/Facebook)

CRESTWOOD, KY (WAVE) - Two men were caught on camera stealing a gun safe and weapons from an Oldham County home.

Police said the burglary happened on Cross Creek Drive in Crestwood on July 3.

The public helped police identify the two suspects. Now one man is in custody while the other is on the run.

Police are looking for William Ray Robertson, 46, of Georgetown, Indiana. The Oldham County Police Department has an arrest warrant for him.

Robertson has an extensive criminal history and may be armed, police said. He is known to frequent the Louisville area.

Officials urge people not to approach Robertson, but to call either the Georgetown Police at 812-948-5400, Louisville Metro police at 502-574-3759 or Oldham County police at 502-222-1300 if they know where he is.

The other suspect identified in the video is Terry Rath, 48, of Louisville. He was arrested and charged with burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Rath is being held in the Oldham County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond. He is due in court July 9.

