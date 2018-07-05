Brewers activate Saladino from DL, DFA Sogard - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Brewers activate Saladino from DL, DFA Sogard

By ANDREW WAGNER
Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Tyler Saladino was activated from the disabled list and in the Milwaukee Brewers' starting lineup Thursday as they prepared to open a four-game series against the Atlanta Braves.

Saladino was acquired from the Chicago White Sox in late April and recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on May 9. He appeared in 16 games for the Brewers and was batting .326 in 16 games when he went down with a sprained ankle and landed on the DL on May 30.

His performance allowed the Brewers to send Orlando Arcia to Triple A to work out of an offensive funk. Arcia was brought back up when Saladino was hurt and has since been sent back to Colorado Springs while Brad Miller and Nate Orf shared time at shortstop.

Those two will remain in the mix at short, along with Saladino.

"Tyler had played so well, we were starting to give him regular 'reps' at shortstop before the injury," Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. "What we were most impressed by is the way he played defense. He played shortstop at a really high level and was making very difficult plays look easy."

To clear space for Saladino on the active roster, Milwaukee designated infielder Eric Sogard for assignment.

Sogard, 32, signed a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the team over the winter after batting .273 with a .393 OBP in 94 games for Milwaukee last season. He was never able to get on track in 2018 and was batting just .134 (13-for-97) with a .241 OBP and .165 slugging percentage in 55 games.

"He had some bad luck early in the season and he could never get out of it," Counsell said. "As we got healthier, we ran out of (roster) space. Eric made a huge contribution to us last year. And really, throughout all of this, he was a real pro in how he prepared and provided us with value."

Sogard accepted an option to Colorado Springs earlier in the season, but by designating him for assignment he's been removed from the 40-man roster. The Brewers have 10 days to trade him, release him or outright him to the minors.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Statue of Liberty climber pleads not guilty to trespassing

    Statue of Liberty climber pleads not guilty to trespassing

    Thursday, July 5 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-07-05 13:28:26 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-07-06 00:53:50 GMT
    Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.More >>
    Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.More >>

  • Trump urges ouster of senator he blames for derailing VA nod

    Trump urges ouster of senator he blames for derailing VA nod

    Thursday, July 5 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-07-05 06:21:45 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-07-06 00:53:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...
    U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or...More >>
    U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or co-sponsored.More >>

  • Silence in newsrooms as 5 slain at Maryland paper remembered

    Silence in newsrooms as 5 slain at Maryland paper remembered

    Thursday, July 5 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-07-05 05:56:39 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-07-06 00:53:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File). FILE - This Friday, June 29, 2018, file photo, shows letters and flowers forming a memorial at the State House, in Annapolis, Md., in honor of the five slain members of The Capital Gazette newspaper who were shot and kille...(AP Photo/Brian Witte, File). FILE - This Friday, June 29, 2018, file photo, shows letters and flowers forming a memorial at the State House, in Annapolis, Md., in honor of the five slain members of The Capital Gazette newspaper who were shot and kille...

    Newsrooms across the world have been called to observe a moment of silence for the five employees of The Capital who were killed in a shooting last week.

    More >>

    Newsrooms across the world have been called to observe a moment of silence for the five employees of The Capital who were killed in a shooting last week.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly