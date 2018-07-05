Husband of missing woman with Alzheimer's asks for help to find his wife

Brief but powerful storms wreaked havoc in parts of WAVE Country on Thursday night, with Taylor County getting hit the hardest.More >>
Brief but powerful storms wreaked havoc in parts of WAVE Country on Thursday night, with Taylor County getting hit the hardest.More >>
Authorities are looking for a missing woman in Shelby County. The dangerous heat is making the search more urgent. Leoni Unzicker, 75, was reported missing from her home Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. in the 9400 block of Shelbyville Road in Simpsonville.More >>
Authorities are looking for a missing woman in Shelby County. The dangerous heat is making the search more urgent. Leoni Unzicker, 75, was reported missing from her home Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. in the 9400 block of Shelbyville Road in Simpsonville.More >>
Leoni Unzicker, 75, was last seen Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. in the 9400 block of Shelbyville Road.More >>
Leoni Unzicker, 75, was last seen Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. in the 9400 block of Shelbyville Road.More >>
MetroSafe confirmed the rescue started around 5:45 p.m. Thursday on Signature Point Drive off English Station Road.More >>
MetroSafe confirmed the rescue started around 5:45 p.m. Thursday on Signature Point Drive off English Station Road.More >>
The shooting was reported on Colonial Oaks Court around 12:10 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The shooting was reported on Colonial Oaks Court around 12:10 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.More >>