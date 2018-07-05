Husband of missing woman with Alzheimer's asks for help to find his wife

Gerry Unzicker asks for help to find his wife, Lee. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SIMPSONVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Authorities are looking for a missing woman in Shelby County. The dangerous heat is making the search more urgent.

Leoni Unzicker, 75, was reported missing from her home Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. in the 9400 block of Shelbyville Road in Simpsonville. The area where she was last seen is near the Shelby County/Jefferson County line.

“I checked on her around 1 p.m. and she was taking a nap, and when I checked on her about 2:45 p.m. she was gone,” Gerry Unzicker, Leoni’s husband, said.

Gerry calls his wife "Lee" and describes her as a white woman with gray hair who is 5'0" and weighs about 100 pounds. Gerry said Lee has wandered from the home before.

“She is the nicest person you will want to meet, but she is fragile.” Gerry said. “Her mind is not good and I just hope we find her.”

Several departments, including the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Simpsonville EMS, Louisville Metro Helicopter and Dive team, searched all 15 acres around the Unzicker’s home.

Detective Mark Moore with Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said a team searched inside the home and did not find anything suspicious. The area around the home is rural; there are farms, ponds and barns.

The Kentucky National Guard flew their helicopter while volunteers flew drones and searched on horseback.

“We are really concerned about exposure, so we need to get her found as quickly as possible,” Moore said.

Moore said foot searches are on hold at this time. Increased patrols by the SCSO and other government resources will continue searching the area.

Gerry could not remember what his wife was wearing, but said if found she will not be able to say who she is or where she lives.

“She wandered off with no water,” Gerry said. “We had lunch, so she had a little food in her, but my goodness it's been over a day.”

Anyone who sees Lee or knows where she is should call the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at 502-633-4324 or 502-633-2323.



