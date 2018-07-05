Corydon's McCauley Overcomes Obstacles to Play Sport He Loves

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) Playing catch. Something that's so simple for any kid to do, but for Corydon Central's Blake McCauley, playing catch is a little more difficult than for most kids. "When I was born I think I was stuck, and they tried pulling me out by my arm. And then, I don't know which nerves, but they were ripped through (shoulder), said McCauley.

The medical term for Blake's condition is brachial plexus. In short, his right arm is practically paralyzed. "They tore the nerves from his spine when he was born. So, they grafted some of them back together, but some of them weren't able to be grafted," said McCauley's mother, Kim.

But don't feel sorry for Blake. He's super competitive. "Me and my dad have always been competitive. We compete in everything. It doesn't matter if it's fishing. If it's anything. He still says he can outrun me. I don't know, he says he always want to race me, but I don't know if he can," said Blake McCauley. "I'll race him. I'll race him at 50, and still beat him," joked Blake's father, Ron McCauley.

Blake will be entering his senior year of baseball at Corydon Central. Volunteer assistant, Mitch Massard said he knew Blake was a special player the first time he laid eyes on him. "It didn't take long for me to realize the kid could play a little bit. He stood out the most, because of his desire to learn the game," said Massard.

While the early years of learning how to function with one arm were difficult. "He never could crawl as a baby," said Kim. He always found ways around his handicap. "A long time ago, we found a way for me to tie my shoes one handed," said Blake. He's taken a never give up attitude on life. "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me," said Blake.

Despite his ailment, McCauley has never made an excuse. As a matter of fact, he thinks he can do anything someone with two arms can do, which is why he wants to get his story out there, and maybe inspire other youth. "Maybe it can change somebody's life. Maybe it'll change more peoples lives. I've always wanted to change people's lives and make a positive impact on people," said Blake. With his work ethic, Blake is an inspiration both on and off the field. "Here's this guy who has this ailment. He's not making a scene about it. He's not making it a crutch for his performance," said Massard. "He strives to do the best he can do with what he's got to work with," said Ron McCauley. "We've conquered and overcome," said Kim McCauley.

Copyright 2018 WAVE News <http://www.wave3.com/>. All rights reserved.