Powerful storm leaves path of destruction in Taylor County

The Ferrellgas building was badly damaged, leading to a propane leak. (Source: Jim Graybeal)

Numerous trees and power lines were down after the storm. (Source: Nancy Cox)

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Brief but powerful storms wreaked havoc in parts of WAVE Country on Thursday night, with Taylor County getting hit the hardest.

Pictures sent to WAVE 3 News from viewers revealed all kinds of damage.

Trees and powers lines were down in many places. A sheriff's car was also crushed by a tree.

Evacuations were ordered in Campbellsville at one point after a propane leak at Ferrellgas. The evacuation lasted for about an hour. The leak has been stopped, however the building sustained major damage.

Across the street from there, the Amazon building had damage to its roof and a leak. The Taylor County Fire Chief said workers were evacuated during the storm.

The storm also blew down the sign at God's Grace Church in Campbellsville. That building's roof had some minor damage.

In the Forrest Hills neighborhood, a large limb came crashing onto a home causing it to crack.

Though the damage reports were widespread, no one was hurt.

Most customers who lost power during the storm have it back as of 10:45 p.m.

The WAVE 3 News Stormtracker hit the streets in east Louisville near the I-71/I-264 interchange, where numerous trees were knocked down. See that video below.

