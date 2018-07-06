The Latest: England forward Vardy misses most of training - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

The Latest: England forward Vardy misses most of training

MOSCOW (AP) - The Latest at the World Cup (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

Jamie Vardy has missed most of England's training and appears unlikely to be fit for the World Cup quarterfinal against Sweden on Saturday.

Vardy injured his groin on Tuesday after going on as a substitute in the 88th minute of England's penalty shootout victory over Colombia in the round of 16.

He only warmed up with the squad on Friday at its base outside St. Petersburg and didn't take part in the rest of the session.

Vardy has started only one match in Russia, against Belgium, when coach Gareth Southgate made sweeping changes to his lineup including resting captain and World Cup leading scorer Harry Kane.



