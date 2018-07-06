MoviePass to introduce surge pricing

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - MoviePass has announced that it will start using surge pricing, meaning you will pay more for more popular movies and showtimes.

MoviePass customers can see a movie a day for $10 a month. But starting Friday, certain titles and showtimes will cost you more.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

MoviePass will tip customers off to when surge pricing might be added for a particular show.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.