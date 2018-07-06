Expensive mistake costs USPS $3.5M - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Expensive mistake costs USPS $3.5M

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
The U.S. Postal Service has to pay a huge fine for a mistake involving the "Forever" stamp. (Source: Pixabay) The U.S. Postal Service has to pay a huge fine for a mistake involving the "Forever" stamp. (Source: Pixabay)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The United States Postal Service has to pay a huge fine for a mistake involving the "Forever" stamp.

The stamp featured a picture of the Statue of Liberty. But the picture that ended up on the stamp was actually a picture of the Statue of Liberty replica that stands outside the New York New York Hotel in Las Vegas.

The sculptor of that statue sued the USPS for copyright infringement and won. 

So USPS has to pay $3.5 million. The postal service said the image came from a licensed photograph and that USPS was not aware the image wasn't the original Lady Liberty. 

