Expensive mistake costs USPS $3.5M

The stamp featured a picture of the Statue of Liberty. But the picture that ended up on the stamp was actually a picture of the Statue of Liberty replica that stands outside the New York New York Hotel in Las Vegas.

The sculptor of that statue sued the USPS for copyright infringement and won.

So USPS has to pay $3.5 million. The postal service said the image came from a licensed photograph and that USPS was not aware the image wasn't the original Lady Liberty.

