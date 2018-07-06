Vettel pips Mercedes drivers in 2nd practice for British GP - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Vettel pips Mercedes drivers in 2nd practice for British GP

(AP Photo/Luca Bruno). Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, front, steers his car during the first free practice at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Friday, July 6, 2018. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday J... (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, front, steers his car during the first free practice at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Friday, July 6, 2018. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday J...
(AP Photo/Luca Bruno). Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the first free practice at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Friday, July 6, 2018. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday July 8. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the first free practice at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Friday, July 6, 2018. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday July 8.
(AP Photo/Luca Bruno). Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland steers his car during the first free practice at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Friday, July 6, 2018. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday July 8. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland steers his car during the first free practice at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Friday, July 6, 2018. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday July 8.
(AP Photo/Luca Bruno). Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany steers his car during the first free practice at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Friday, July 6, 2018. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday July 8. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany steers his car during the first free practice at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Friday, July 6, 2018. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday July 8.

By CIARAN FAHEY
Associated Press

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) - Formula One leader Sebastian Vettel was fastest ahead of Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas in the second practice for the British Grand Prix on Friday.

The German driver, who leads by just one point going into the 10th of 21 F1 races this season, clocked the best lap time by 0.187 seconds faster than Hamilton and 0.357 quicker than Bottas.

The Mercedes drivers managed a 1-2 in Friday's first practice as they aim to bounce back after failing to finish the Austrian GP due to team errors last Sunday.

Austrian GP winner Max Verstappen endured a frustrating day, stopping with a gearbox problem in the first practice, then crashing early in the second.

The Dutch driver tried to correct course after losing control of the rear of his car coming out of a corner, only for the Red Bull to snap back the other way and crash into the barriers.

Pierre Gasly of Toro Rosso also had an apparent gearbox issue.

Hamilton is going for a fifth straight victory and a record sixth overall in his home race, but the four-time world champion complained early on, "This track is the bumpiest I've ever been on."

The new asphalt track at Silverstone took its toll on several drivers, particularly in the first practice, where Romain Grosjean spun off a turn and slid across the gravel before crashing into the barriers. The French driver did not take part in the second practice as his chassis was being replaced.

Grosjean blamed a bump for keeping his drag reduction system open as he turned.

Kimi Raikkonen was next to slide off going around a turn, though the Finn was fortunate to avoid major damage and was able to return with grass-covered tires.

Fernando Alonso also had a big wobble as his McLaren ran wide but he managed to recover. The Spaniard improved in the second practice.

Another practice is scheduled for Saturday before qualifying for Sunday's race.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Ex-athletes say Ohio State doc groped, ogled men for years

    Ex-athletes say Ohio State doc groped, ogled men for years

    Friday, July 6 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-07-06 04:37:51 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 12:57 PM EDT2018-07-06 16:57:32 GMT
    On paper, Richard Strauss was a well-regarded Ohio State University physician who examined young athletes for decades as a team doctor and sports-medicine researcher. (Source: OSU/WSYX/CNN)On paper, Richard Strauss was a well-regarded Ohio State University physician who examined young athletes for decades as a team doctor and sports-medicine researcher. (Source: OSU/WSYX/CNN)

    Some of the men who claim they were molested by a now-dead team doctor decades ago at Ohio State University say he wasn't stopped by administrators even after students complained.

    More >>

    Some of the men who claim they were molested by a now-dead team doctor decades ago at Ohio State University say he wasn't stopped by administrators even after students complained.

    More >>

  • Trump urges ouster of senator he blames for derailing VA nod

    Trump urges ouster of senator he blames for derailing VA nod

    Thursday, July 5 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-07-05 06:21:45 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 12:48 PM EDT2018-07-06 16:48:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...
    U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or...More >>
    U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or co-sponsored.More >>

  • Statue of Liberty climber unrepentant; Trump calls her clown

    Statue of Liberty climber unrepentant; Trump calls her clown

    Thursday, July 5 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-07-05 13:28:26 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 12:45 PM EDT2018-07-06 16:45:28 GMT
    Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.More >>
    Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly