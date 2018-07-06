Message indicates LMPD off days canceled ahead of dueling protests

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A message is circulating among Louisville Metro Police Department officers indicating Chief Steve Conrad has canceled off days ahead of dueling protests expected Saturday.

The message states Conrad is “declaring an emergency for the purpose of achieving a law enforcement objective” in relation to the ongoing Occupy ICE protest and a counter demonstration expected Saturday.

The message indicates days off will be suspended until Conrad can “determine emergency conditions no longer exist.”

An LMPD spokesperson would not comment on the situation but said more information would be released later Friday.

