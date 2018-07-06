Accused killer's Facebook post: 'I shot meg and would do it again'

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad has released the identity of the officer who shot and killed a man who was holding a woman against her will with a knife.More >>
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad has released the identity of the officer who shot and killed a man who was holding a woman against her will with a knife.More >>
Hugh Bell III has been charged in the shooting death of Glenn Browning on April 26.More >>
Hugh Bell III has been charged in the shooting death of Glenn Browning on April 26.More >>
Leoni Unzicker was reported missing from her home in the 9400 block of Shelbyville Road in Simpsonville Wednesday at 2:45 p.m.More >>
Leoni Unzicker was reported missing from her home in the 9400 block of Shelbyville Road in Simpsonville Wednesday at 2:45 p.m.More >>
Lexington police have arrested a suspected killer after surrounding a motel where he had barricaded himself.More >>
Lexington police have arrested a suspected killer after surrounding a motel where he had barricaded himself.More >>
The U.S. Postal Service has to pay a huge fine for a mistake involving the "Forever" stamp.More >>
The U.S. Postal Service has to pay a huge fine for a mistake involving the "Forever" stamp.More >>