Accused killer's Facebook post: 'I shot meg and would do it again'

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Lexington police have arrested a suspected killer after surrounding a motel where he had barricaded himself.

Derek Garten is accused in the shooting death of 39-year-old Margaret Elizabeth Smith, who was shot to death Tuesday morning.

The search for Garten led officers to the Bryan Station Inn, on East New Circle Road in Lexington. Motel guests were evacuated, and traffic on New Circle Road was halted while police attempted to take Garten into custody, which happened just before 10:30 a.m.

Twice this week, Garten published cryptic posts on Facebook, indicating problems between himself and Smith. The posts are pasted in below.

WARNING: Vulgar language in these posts might offend some viewers:

A second man, 37-year-old Billy Turner, was arrested in connection to Smith's death Wednesday. He's charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

In addition to the murder charge Garten could face, he's also wanted on a terroristic threatening charge.

