Motel guests evacuated as officers surround accused killer barricaded in room

(WAVE) - Lexington police officers closed in on a suspected killer Friday morning, surrounding a motel in which they believe he's barricaded himself.

Derek Garten is accused in the shooting death of 39-year-old Margaret Elizabeth Smith, who was shot to death Tuesday morning.

A second man, 37-year-old Billy Turner, was arrested in connection to Smith's death Wednesday. He's charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

In addition to the murder charge Garten could face, he's also wanted on a terroristic threatening charge.

The motel that officers have surrounded is the Bryan Station Inn, on East New Circle Road in Lexington.

Motel guests have been evacuated, and traffic is backed up in the area.

