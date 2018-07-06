Woman found safe after missing for nearly 48 hours

SHELBY COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – A Shelby County who had been missing for almost 48 hours was found safe.



Leoni Unzicker, 75, was located on the north end of Brooks Lane around 10 a.m. Friday, according to Det. Mark Moore.

Unzicker was reported missing from her home in the 9400 block of Shelbyville Road in Simpsonville Wednesday at 2:45 p.m.



Moore said Unzicker was in good spirits and was reunited with her family.

She was also taken to an area hospital for observation.



