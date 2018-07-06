Officer, suspect in deadly shooting identified

One person was shot in the Southside neighborhood Thursday afternoon. (Source: Mike Fussell/WAVE 3 News)

LMPD Officer Brandon Hogan shot and killed a suspect on July 5 in order to save the life of the wife of the suspect.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD Chief Steve Conrad on Friday released the identity of the officer who shot and killed a man who was holding his wife against her will with a knife.

Sgt. Brandon Hogan, who has been with the force since 2008, was the only officer to fire his weapon on Thursday.

Hogan was not wearing a body camera, so there is no video of the confrontation, but at a news conference Friday, LMPD Public Integrity Unit Lt. Aaron Crowell played audio of two 911 calls.

One call came from the suspect himself, identified as 62-year-old Raad Fakhri Salman, and the second call came from a neighbor.

Conrad said Hogan shot Salman to save the life of Salman's wife, who was being held by what LMPD called "a large kitchen knife."

"(Hogan) ordered the suspect to drop the knife several times, which he ignored," Conrad said.

SWAT officers involved in a training exercise nearby were able to respond to the scene quickly. Hogan was the first to arrive, and he fired his shot within a minute of arrival.

"The suspect continued to make cutting, stab-like moves toward the victim," Crowell said, adding that Hogan used his patrol rifle, an AR-15.

Salman was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His wife, who may be pregnant, did not require medical treatment beyond an initial examination at the scene.

SWAT officers are next in line to receive body-camera technology, Conrad said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

