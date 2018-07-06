Man charged in Shawnee murder; another faced bond hearing

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hugh Bell III, 22, has been charged in the shooting death of Glenn Browning, 24, on April 26.

Browning was found dead in an SUV on South 39th Street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Bell has been charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a felon.

According to police, Reginald Burns, 26, gave a gun, stolen from an Elizabethtown store, to Bell.

>>> PREVIOUS STORIES: + 2 shootings, 1 deadly, happen blocks apart in Shawnee neighborhood within 2 hours

+ Police ID man found shot to death Thursday in Shawnee SUV

+ Gun stolen from Elizabethtown used in Louisville murder

On Friday, Burns, who's charged with complicity of murder and receiving stolen property, asked for his $50,000 bond to be cut in half to $25,000; he also wants home incarceration.

Burns' mother and aunt say the suspected shooter is the one to blame. They claim Burns is innocent and the truth will come out as the trial begins.

"It breaks my heart knowing that he's innocent and that he's stuck in here, but its a process and I know God has the final say," said Burn's mother Lawanda Moore. "I'm just torn about not having my son home. First of all, the guns being bought here from the streets are going through hand to hand. You can't say one person had it, when it's been through multiple people's hands."

"Maybe he's guilty by association or guilty of being ignorant, but he didn't kill nobody," said his Aunt, Pat Moore.

The judge ruled the bond would remain at $50,000 since the court sees Burns as a danger to the community, with yet another firearm conviction under his belt. His pretrial is set for August 21st.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.