Metro Animal Services near capacity, waive adoption fees

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Animal Shelter is running a new promotion to help reduce overcrowding in its current facility.

All adoption fees are waived for the month of July.

“We put an end to euthanizing animals because there wasn’t enough space for them in 2017.” said Ozzy Gibson, LMAS Shelter Director. “But that’s a real possibility the longer the shelter operates near, or at max capacity.”

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Officer, suspect in deadly shooting identified

+ Accused killer's Facebook post: 'I shot meg and would do it again'

+ The Latest: Defiant Indiana attorney general won't step down

To get an application and view adoptable pets, click here.

The city took in more than 7,500 homeless pets in 2017, none were euthanized due to overcrowding, according to a release from LMAS.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.