UofL skipper McDonnell named USA Baseball Collegiate National Team manager

LOUISIVLLE, KY (WAVE) - Celebrated UofL Baseball Head Coach Dan McDonnell can add another recognition to his already long list, Team USA collegiate manager.

McDonnell was named USA Baseball's Collegiate National Team manager on Friday.

“Dan McDonnell is an outstanding baseball coach and the tremendous success that he has had at the University of Louisville from the moment he stepped on campus has been truly remarkable,” said USA Baseball Executive Director and CEO Paul Seiler. “USA Baseball is pleased to welcome him back to the Collegiate National Team coaching staff for the first time since 2009 as he takes the reins as manager for our 2019 squad. We look forward to having him lead a group of talented young men in an influential and positive way next summer.”

Coach McDonnell is in his 13th season at UofL, and during his tenure the program has flourished, going to four College World Series appearances and seven NCAA Super Regionals.

According to a release from UofL, McDonnell ranks four nationally in overall winning percentage among active college coaches with a mark of .713.

