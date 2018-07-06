New KY sales tax will not impact school fundraisers

Cleanup was underway Friday after storms left a path of destruction in Taylor County.More >>
ICE protestors are planning a rally outside the Customs Enforcement Office in Louisville on Saturday, and a paramilitary group known as Three Percenters of Kentucky is coming to counter-protest.More >>
Kentucky's new sales tax law took effect on July 1st, but according to the Kentucky Parent Teacher Association, it will not impact student fundraisers.More >>
Louisville Metro Animal Shelter is running a new promotion to help reduce overcrowding in its current facility.More >>
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill says he will not step down amid groping allegations made against him, despite a surge of public officials from both parties calling for the Republican to resign.More >>
