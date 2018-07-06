New KY sales tax will not impact school fundraisers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky's new sales tax law took effect on July 1st, but according to the Kentucky Parent Teacher Association, it will not impact student fundraisers.

According to the KPTA, the organization will not have to pay sales tax on goods or items sold in schools to benefit students.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

The new taxes do mean a six-percent sales tax will be added to several items like home repairs, car repairs and local non-profits.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.