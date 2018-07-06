Cleanup underway after major storms in Taylor Co.

Cleanup was underway Friday after storms left a path of destruction in Taylor County. (Source: Jeff Knight/ WAVE 3 News)

TAYLOR COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Cleanup was underway Friday after storms left a path of destruction in Taylor County.

Severe weather moved through the Campbellsville area Thursday night, leaving trees and power lines down.

Storms also damaged the Amazon building in Campbellsville.

The weather also triggered evacuation warnings after a has leak at Ferrellgas.

Multiple crews were out clearing storm debris Friday.

