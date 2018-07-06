Community reacts to deadly mobile home fire

A deadly fire in Ohio County is bringing a community together after a tragedy.

Around 1 a.m. a fire broke out at a mobile home off of Kentucky State Road 54 just south of Whitesville. Inside were three children and their parents. 2-year-old Ivy Henry was found dead inside the home.

Two other children, a 7-year-old and a 4-year-old, as well as their parents John Henry and Christin Henry were able to get out of the home. The two children were air lifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center while the parents were driven to Owensboro Hospital.

[GoFundMe: Help The Henry Family]

For members of the community the tragedy still hasn't completely sunk in yet.

"It's still so surreal. It's hard to process. And yet the pain is very real," said Pastor Tim Russ, who serves as pastor at Greater Vision Baptist Church in Owensboro.

He says that the Henry's had attended the church for about seven, or eight months before the fire, but that was long enough for Russ to get to know who they were as people.

"These are just good people," said Russ. "They're kind people, they're caring people, they're loving people, and they're broken people."

Russ says he got the call about the fire around 4 a.m. From there he and his wife drove to the Owensboro Hospital to visit and pray with John.

After that the two drove to Louisville to visit with Christin. Russ says that he has seen his fair share of tragedies, but that it never gets any easier.

"You're never really prepared, you know, for these types of tragedies. And of course you know, we being people of faith you know we believe all things are in God's hands," Russ said.

In a time like this Russ encourages family members and community members to turn to prayer.

"We try to share scripture with folks and we pray for them," Russ said. "We pray out loud for them. We pray silently in our hearts. We pray together as a group."

Prayers for hope, prayers for strength, and prayers for healing.

