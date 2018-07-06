Clean up begins at Phoenix Hill Resurfaced site

A man rakes mown grass around the Phoenix Hill site where Resurfaced was held. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Cleanup has begun at a location in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood recently used for the pop-up project Resurfaced.

In 2017, the space was lively and well kept, with food, drinks and even a soccer field.

Just weeks ago, WAVE3 News reported on some disgruntled neighbors who said when Resurfaced left, it left a mess.

Now, cleanup at the area on Shelby and Liberty is beginning.

Resurfaced is an urban planning project which aims to bring new life to seemingly abandoned areas.

