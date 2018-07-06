French Lick nature park to add bear encounter

FRENCH LICK, IN (WAVE) - A southern Indiana park is adding a new attraction this fall.

Wilstem Nature Park is adding a bear encounter, featuring two 700-pound grizzly bears named Bob and Screech.

According to the park's social media pages Jeff "the bear man" Watson will be joining the Wilstem family, along with Bob and Screech.

The post says Wilstem will be offering "fun, educational Grizzly Encounters starting this fall."

Watson and the bears will focus on the education of bear safety and how to coexist with bears in the wild.

