Ex-medical school dean retires amid Nassar fallout

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The former dean of Michigan State University's College of Osteopathic Medicine retired amid criminal charges stemming from the investigation of disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar.

The university said William Strampel signed an agreement Thursday to retire effective June 30. Officials say Strampel gets basic retiree health care coverage and $175,000 - less money than he would have - but forfeits emeritus status and other benefits typically accorded to retired executives.

MSU Interim President John Engler said in a statement released Friday that Strampel's "conduct and attitude were unacceptable and went against the values of this university."

Strampel's departure ends the East Lansing school's efforts to revoke his tenure, but officials say it doesn't affect criminal charges. He was ordered to trial last month on a high misdemeanor and misconduct in office, a felony. Two other misdemeanors are also part of the case.

Three women, including two current medical students, accuse him of sexual harassment, including bawdy talk about sex and nude photos and a groping incident. Investigators found about two dozen sexually explicit photos and videos on his campus computer and a hidden camera.

Strampel, who had been dean of the osteopathic medical school until December, also had oversight of Nassar, a campus doctor who regularly treated female gymnasts. Strampel is accused of failing to ensure that Nassar was following restrictions that were ordered in 2014 as a result of sexual assault allegations.

Nassar is serving decades in prison for assault and child pornography crimes.

