Traffic Alert: Road closures downtown on Saturday

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several roads will be closed throughout downtown Louisville on Saturday, the result of a large rally planned around Seventh and Broadway. 

The streets will be closed from 8 a.m. until noon for a large event, the Louisville Downtown Partnership said.

Saturday's road closures are as follows, according to the LDP:

STREET CLOSURES

The following streets will be closed from 8:08:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m.:

  • 6th Street from Broadway to Muhammad Ali Blvd.
  • 7th Street from Broadway to Muhammad Ali Blvd.
  • 8th Street from Broadway to Muhammad Ali Blvd.

NO PARKING AREAS AND METER BAGGING

The following streets will have no parking from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

  • Both sides of Broadway between 6th-8th
  • Both sides of 6th Street from Broadway to Muhammad Ali Blvd.
  • Both sides of 7th Street from Broadway to Muhammad Ali Blvd.
  • Both sides of 8th Street from Broadway to Muhammad Ali Blvd.

A full list of the closures can also be found here

