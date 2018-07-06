Traffic Alert: Road closures downtown on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several roads will be closed throughout downtown Louisville on Saturday, the result of a large rally planned around Seventh and Broadway.

The streets will be closed from 8 a.m. until noon for a large event, the Louisville Downtown Partnership said.

Saturday's road closures are as follows, according to the LDP:

STREET CLOSURES

The following streets will be closed from 8:08:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m.:

6th Street from Broadway to Muhammad Ali Blvd.

7th Street from Broadway to Muhammad Ali Blvd.

8th Street from Broadway to Muhammad Ali Blvd.

NO PARKING AREAS AND METER BAGGING

The following streets will have no parking from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Both sides of Broadway between 6th-8th

Both sides of 6th Street from Broadway to Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Both sides of 7th Street from Broadway to Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Both sides of 8th Street from Broadway to Muhammad Ali Blvd.

A full list of the closures can also be found here.

