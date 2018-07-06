Boats, hydroplanes and visitors fill riverfront for annual Madison Regatta

As the Louisville Metro Police Department braced for a day of protests that could bring violence, a spokesperson for the counter-protesting group, Three Percenters told WAVE 3 News they've instructed their members to not bring their guns to the event.More >>
As the Louisville Metro Police Department braced for a day of protests that could bring violence, a spokesperson for the counter-protesting group, Three Percenters told WAVE 3 News they've instructed their members to not bring their guns to the event.More >>
Thousands of people come to Madison, Indiana over the weekend for the annual Madison Regatta. Some travel a few miles, others a few thousand.More >>
Thousands of people come to Madison, Indiana over the weekend for the annual Madison Regatta. Some travel a few miles, others a few thousand.More >>
ICE protestors are planning a rally outside the Customs Enforcement Office in Louisville on Saturday, and a paramilitary group known as Three Percenters of Kentucky is coming to counter-protest.More >>
ICE protestors are planning a rally outside the Customs Enforcement Office in Louisville on Saturday, and a paramilitary group known as Three Percenters of Kentucky is coming to counter-protest.More >>
Several roads will be closed from 8 a.m. until noon for a large event, the Louisville Downtown Partnership said.More >>
Several roads will be closed from 8 a.m. until noon for a large event, the Louisville Downtown Partnership said.More >>
Cleanup has begun at a location in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood recently used for the pop-up project Resurfaced.More >>
Cleanup has begun at a location in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood recently used for the pop-up project Resurfaced.More >>