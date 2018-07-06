Elon Musk has an idea to save the boys in a Thailand cave - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Elon Musk has an idea to save the boys in a Thailand cave

Elon Musk is sending engineers to Thailand from his companies SpaceX and Boring. (Source: AP Photo/John Raoux, File) Elon Musk is sending engineers to Thailand from his companies SpaceX and Boring. (Source: AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

(RNN) – Entrepreneur Elon Musk is jumping into the effort to help free a Thai soccer team stuck inside a cave.

In addition to sending assistance, he’s been brainstorming ideas for how to improve conditions in the incredibly complex cave system where the boys and their coach are trapped.

Some of his engineers from SpaceX and the Boring Company, two of his businesses, are scheduled to arrive in Thailand on Saturday to see if they can help the government.

And on Twitter, he’s also been offering outside-the-box ideas to help rescuers.

On Thursday he mentioned that Boring “has advanced ground penetrating radar” and is “pretty good at digging holes.” He also mentioned they could provide pumping equipment.

On Friday, he offered a creative idea: Insert a tube through the cave network that could then inflate, displacing water and creating an air pocket for rescuers to bring the children through.

He compared such a contraption to a “bouncy castle.”

“Should create an air tunnel underwater against cave roof & auto-conform to odd shapes” Musk wrote.

He appeared to be communicating on Twitter with a Thai user who was liaising with local rescue efforts.

The Thai user noted a SpaceX engineer who happened to be in Thailand was already helping with geologists to make a more accurate map of the cave.

Musk said more engineers are on the way.

Check out some of the conversations here and here.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly