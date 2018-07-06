Elon Musk has an idea to save the boys in a Thailand cave

Elon Musk is sending engineers to Thailand from his companies SpaceX and Boring. (Source: AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

(RNN) – Entrepreneur Elon Musk is jumping into the effort to help free a Thai soccer team stuck inside a cave.

In addition to sending assistance, he’s been brainstorming ideas for how to improve conditions in the incredibly complex cave system where the boys and their coach are trapped.

Some of his engineers from SpaceX and the Boring Company, two of his businesses, are scheduled to arrive in Thailand on Saturday to see if they can help the government.

And on Twitter, he’s also been offering outside-the-box ideas to help rescuers.

On Thursday he mentioned that Boring “has advanced ground penetrating radar” and is “pretty good at digging holes.” He also mentioned they could provide pumping equipment.

On Friday, he offered a creative idea: Insert a tube through the cave network that could then inflate, displacing water and creating an air pocket for rescuers to bring the children through.

He compared such a contraption to a “bouncy castle.”

“Should create an air tunnel underwater against cave roof & auto-conform to odd shapes” Musk wrote.

Maybe worth trying: insert a 1m diameter nylon tube (or shorter set of tubes for most difficult sections) through cave network & inflate with air like a bouncy castle. Should create an air tunnel underwater against cave roof & auto-conform to odd shapes like the 70cm hole. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2018

So long as air feed rate exceeds leak rate, tube remains inflated. This is how bouncy castles or inflatable mazes work. Needs very little power as the work (physics def of work) done is low. Pumping out water faster than it enters the cave system is prob 10X to 1000X more power. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2018

He appeared to be communicating on Twitter with a Thai user who was liaising with local rescue efforts.

The Thai user noted a SpaceX engineer who happened to be in Thailand was already helping with geologists to make a more accurate map of the cave.

Musk said more engineers are on the way.

SpaceX & Boring Co engineers headed to Thailand tomorrow to see if we can be helpful to govt. There are probably many complexities that are hard to appreciate without being there in person. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2018

