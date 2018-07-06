UofL basketball great Clifford Rozier dead at 45

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL basketball great Clifford Rozier died Friday at the age of 45.

Louisville basketball spokesperson Kenny Klein confirmed Rozier's death via Twitter on Friday evening.

>> Get the latest on the Louisville Cardinals in the Cards Corner

RIP Clifford Rozier. One of only six @LouisvilleMBB individuals to earn consensus All-America status & a terrific rebounder. If he couldn't immediately grab a rebound, he'd try to tip it around & keep it alive until he could. pic.twitter.com/XVJWwQu3gp — Kenny Klein (@KKcards) July 6, 2018

Rozier was picked 16th overall in the 1994 NBA Draft by Golden State.

New UofL coach Chris Mack also tweeted his condolences.

Rest In Peace to former Cardinal great Clifford Rozier. Sad to hear about his passing. So many awesome stories from former players about CR! Prayers from all of us at UL go out to his family! — Chris Mack (@CoachChrisMack) July 6, 2018

He transferred from UNC in 1992, and led Denny Crum's Cardinal teams to back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances.

No cause of death or funeral arrangements have been announced.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.