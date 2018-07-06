UofL basketball great Clifford Rozier dead at 45 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UofL basketball great Clifford Rozier dead at 45

Clifford Rozier (Source: WAVE 3 News Archives) Clifford Rozier (Source: WAVE 3 News Archives)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL basketball great Clifford Rozier died Friday at the age of 45.

Louisville basketball spokesperson Kenny Klein confirmed Rozier's death via Twitter on Friday evening.

Rozier was picked 16th overall in the 1994 NBA Draft by Golden State.

New UofL coach Chris Mack also tweeted his condolences.

He transferred from UNC in 1992, and led Denny Crum's Cardinal teams to back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances.

No cause of death or funeral arrangements have been announced.

