Police chase started in NKY ends near Ohio/Indiana line - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police chase started in NKY ends near Ohio/Indiana line

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
OHGO OHGO
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A police chase that started in Northern Kentucky ended on I-275 northbound near the US-50 underpass by the Ohio and Indiana line, officials said.

According to police, the chase began in Newport and continued onto I-275 for about 25 minutes.

Newport Police Chief Tom Collins said several police agencies chased the suspect from Newport onto 471 then onto 275. At one time the driver reached speeds of 120 mph.

The crash ended when the suspect crashed into Indiana police vehicles.

Authorities have not released any other details.

No injuries have been reported.

The driver was taken into custody.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly