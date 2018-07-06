Professional golf returns to French Lick next week

The Future of Women’s Golf Competes at French Lick Resort July 10-14

The Symetra Tour - Donald Ross Classic showcases aspiring LPGA professionals

French Lick, IN – The Road to the LPGA will pass through French Lick Resort this month as the future of women’s golf will be showcased at the Donald Ross Classic July 10-14.

The Donald Ross Classic is part of the Symetra® Tour – Road to the LPGA® where 150 aspiring female professional golfers competing for a chance to secure a spot on the LPGA Tour. The 54-hole stoke play format will take place on the historic Donald Ross Course.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate for $5 per adult, and children 18 and under are free. In addition, military personal and spouses are free when presenting military identification. Parking for attendees will be onsite at the junction of Hwy 56 and Bear Cave Road.

This is a great opportunity to watch and interact with the future stars of the game and support a great cause as tournament proceeds will benefit Orange County Habitat for Humanity.

The Orange County Habitat for Humanity helps bring the community together providing home opportunities to families who presently do not have adequate housing or the financial means to afford a home. Through building new single-family dwellings using donations of time, money, materials and labor from various community resources, 27 new homes have been constructed in Orange since its founding in 1992.

Included in the week-long celebration of women’s golf will be the Symetra Tour Pro-Am event on Wednesday July 11 (sold-out), and the Donald Ross Youth Clinic on Tuesday July 10 from 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. The Youth Clinic sponsored by Hoosier Hills Credit Union, is free and open to all golfers ages 17 and younger. The clinic will be led by the stars of the Symetra Tour showcasing the best in youth instruction. It will also include free prizes and giveaways for the kids.

Official release from French Lick Resort

The LPGA Symetra Tour has been designated as the LPGA’s official developmental tour. Female golfers from around the world compete throughout the year to become the next generation of professional golfers. At the end of the Symetra tour season, the top 10 money winners “graduate” to become members of the LPGA tour.

The history of women’s golf at French Lick dates back to 1957 where Louise Suggs captured the French Lick Women’s Open on the historic Donald Ross course. A few years later the LPGA Championship was also brought to the historic site. In 1959 Betsy Rawls won the LPGA major followed by the legendary Mickey Wright winning the title in 1960 also held on the Ross course. The resort also hosted The Legends Championship (2013-2016) on the Pete Dye course and opened up the LPGA Legends Hall of Fame. In 2017 the resort added two new chapters with the Senior LPGA Championship presented by Old National Bank, being held October 15-17, 2018, along with the Donald Ross Classic.