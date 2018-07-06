LouCity game on July 18 rescheduled

If you have yet to make it to a game, you might want to fit one in your schedule.

LouCity, Toronto FC II date rescheduled due to Open Cup clash

Game moved to August 28 because of City's cup trip to Chicago

LOUISVILLE (July 6, 2018) – The United Soccer League (USL) has announced today that Louisville City FC’s match against Toronto FC II, originally scheduled for Wednesday, July 18, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, August 28 at 7 p.m. ET due to the club’s trip to Chicago in the U.S. Open Cup.



Season ticket members are encouraged to hold onto their seat, but if tickets need to be reprinted, please contact your individual ticket rep or call the LouCity front office. Non-season ticket members who have purchased tickets can either hold onto their match tickets or trade them in for any other game in the 2018 regular season. To swap dates, contact the Louisville City FC ticket office at 502-384-8799, option 2.



The “Boys in Purple” continue their home slate on Saturday, July 21 against the Charlotte Independence. Tickets for the match—and all remaining USL matches at Slugger Field in 2018—can be purchased for as little as $16 online at LouCity.com or by phone at 502-384-8799, option 2.



For more information, contact the Louisville City FC ticket office at tickets@louisvillecityfc.com.