Reynolds' pinch HR in 9th lifts Nationals over Marlins 3-2

By HARVEY VALENTINE
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Pinch-hitter Mark Reynolds led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a home run that lifted the Washington Nationals past the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Friday night.

Kyle Barraclough (0-3) fell behind Reynolds 3-0 and on 3-1 before the Nationals slugger sent a fastball into the visitor's bullpen in left-center for his eighth home run.

Sean Doolittle (3-2) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win as Washington defeated Miami for the 13th consecutive game dating to last season.

The Nationals loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth, but failed to score.

Unlike Thursday night when Washington overcame a 9-0 deficit for a 14-12 win, big hits were harder to come by as the teams stranded 17 baserunners.

Miami starter Dan Straily lasted six innings, allowing two runs on five hits.

Gio Gonzalez threw 114 pitches over five innings and gave up eight hits and four walks. He was bailed out by three double plays and struck out Justin Bour and Garrett Cooper with the bases loaded in the fifth after walking in the tying run.

The Nationals took a 2-1 lead in the fourth when Straily walked the first two batters and Adam Eaton and Wilmer Difo hit run-scoring singles.

FULL EXTENSION

With two outs in the sixth and Eaton on second base, Dito hit a shot to right-center. Center fielder Cameron Maybin raced to his left and made a diving catch to preserve a 2-2 tie.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: Cooper (right wrist contusion) was activated from the 60-day disabled list. He hit sixth and started in left. Miami optioned LHP Dillon Peters (2-2, 7.16 ERA) to Triple-A New Orleans to make room on the roster.

Nationals: Manager Dave Martinez said RHP Stephen Strasburg (right shoulder inflammation) "looked real good" throwing a simulated game Friday and could possibly go out on a rehab assignment Tuesday. ... C Matt Wieters (left hamstring strain) will likely play a rehab game at Harrisburg on Saturday. ... RHP Joe Ross (elbow surgery) threw a simulated game Friday and hopes to rejoin the team in September. ... Martinez said the team "bleached" the clubhouse due to an illness that has affected a few players.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Wei-Yin Chen (2-5, 5.55) has a 9.85 ERA in seven road starts this season. Against Washington, he's 1-5 with a 4.15 ERA over nine career appearances.

Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer (10-5, 2.16) looks for his first win since June 5. He's 8-3 with a 3.39 ERA in 15 starts versus the Marlins.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

