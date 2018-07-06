Candidate on Supreme Court nomination shortlist calls KY home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former Federal judge in the Eastern District of Kentucky is on the short list of President Trump’s choices to fill a vacancy on the highest court in the land. Amul Thapar grew up in Michigan. His parents came to the United States from India, and each owned a business. Their dream was for Amul to become a doctor, he had a different dream, to become a justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

His dream has a shot of coming true since President Trump has put him on a list of candidates to replace retiring justice, Anthony Kennedy. Trump already elevated Thapar to the 6th District Court of Appeals last year.

During this weeks taping of Sunday Morning Politics, Democratic State Senator Morgan McGarvey of St. Matthews told WAVE 3 News Anchor that he's never heard a bad word about Thapar.

“All the lawyers I know, from my friends that have clerked for Judge Thapar, I’ve never heard anybody say a bad word about him," McGarvey said. "And it’s nice to see a Kentuckian on the short list.”

Thapar served nine years in Kentucky. Republican analyst Bill Stone praised Thapar as well.

“People who know him, lawyers who know him say he’s an outstanding individual," Stone said.

Thapar is already the first U.S. Federal judge of South Asian descent. Some analysts say he didn’t make the cut to the final three for the President, but others say anyone on the list of twenty-five compiled by the President and his staff could get the nod when the he reveals his choice Monday night.

