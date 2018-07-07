The Latest: Del Potro beats Paire in Wimbledon's 3rd Round

(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan, during their men's singles match, on the fourth day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday July 5, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

Juan Martin del Potro overcame a hot-tempered display from Benoit Paire to reach the second week at Wimbledon, winning their third-round match 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Paire slammed his racket and shouted loudly at the chair umpire and himself after losing the second set, and his antics had del Potro shaking his head in return. The Argentine, who had crossed the net to help Paire back on his feet after a fall during the second set, still took a 3-0 lead in the third before the Frenchman fought back to level it at 3-3.

The match was then interrupted for about 10 minutes with Paire facing another break point at 4-3 while medical staff treated a spectator who had fainted in the heat. When play resumed, Paire saved that point with a service winner but was eventually broken when he netted a backhand, allowing del Potro to serve out the match.

___

2:10 p.m.

Milos Raonic reached Wimbledon's fourth round for the third consecutive year, finishing off a 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 victory over 171st-ranked qualifier Dennis Novak of Austria in a match suspended because of fading light the night before.

Play was halted with Novak about to serve while trailing 6-5 in the third set, and Raonic got off to a perfect start when they resumed Saturday by breaking to take that set.

The 13th-seeded Canadian was the runner-up at the All England Club in 2016, losing to Andy Murray in the final. Raonic lost to eventual champion Roger Federer in last year's quarterfinals.

On Monday, Raonic will face 103rd-ranked Mackenzie McDonald of the United States for a quarterfinal berth.

___

12:15 p.m.

Playing at Wimbledon comes at a price when you're a new mother.

Serena Williams says she missed her daughter Olympia's first steps while she was practicing at the All England Club on Saturday.

Williams tweeted : "She took her first steps... I was training and missed it. I cried."

Williams became a mother in September and missed last year's Wimbledon because of her pregnancy. She's back looking for her eighth title at the tournament and reached the fourth round on Friday.

She has brought Olympia with her, and a photo on the baby's Instagram account last week showed her sitting on one of the grass courts.

___

11:45 a.m.

Play is underway on Day 6 at Wimbledon.

No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro was the highest-seeded player in early action, playing Benoit Paire of France on No. 2 Court. The former U.S. Open champion is trying to make the fourth round for the fourth time at the All England Club, having reached the semifinals as his best result in 2013.

Also, Gilles Simon of France was playing Matthew Ebden of Australia.

___

11:05 a.m.

Top-ranked duo Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep are back on court at Wimbledon on Saturday as they try to reach the fourth round of the grass-court Grand Slam.

Nadal is playing Australian teenager Alex de Minaur on Centre Court, with Halep facing Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan on No. 1 Court.

Nadal is looking to win Wimbledon for the third time while Halep is trying to follow up her maiden Grand Slam triumph at the French Open with a first title at the All England Club. She is one of only two top-10 seeds remaining in the women's draw.

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic is also in action, facing British hopeful Kyle Edmund. Djokovic is looking to reach the round of 16 at a Grand Slam for the 44th time, which would put him in sole second place on the all-time list behind Roger Federer. Djokovic and Jimmy Connors are tied on 43 last-16 appearances.

