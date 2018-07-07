The Latest: Play underway on Day 6 at Wimbledon - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

The Latest: Play underway on Day 6 at Wimbledon

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina returns the ball to Feliciano Lopez of Spain during their men's singles match on the fourth day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday July 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina returns the ball to Feliciano Lopez of Spain during their men's singles match on the fourth day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday July 5, 2018.
(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan, during their men's singles match, on the fourth day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday July 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan, during their men's singles match, on the fourth day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday July 5, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Play is underway on Day 6 at Wimbledon.

No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro was the highest-seeded player in early action, playing Benoit Paire of France on No. 2 Court. The former U.S. Open champion is trying to make the fourth round for the fourth time at the All England Club, having reached the semifinals as his best result in 2013.

Also, Gilles Simon of France was playing Matthew Ebden of Australia.

___

11:05 a.m.

Top-ranked duo Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep are back on court at Wimbledon on Saturday as they try to reach the fourth round of the grass-court Grand Slam.

Nadal is playing Australian teenager Alex de Minaur on Centre Court, with Halep facing Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan on No. 1 Court.

Nadal is looking to win Wimbledon for the third time while Halep is trying to follow up her maiden Grand Slam triumph at the French Open with a first title at the All England Club. She is one of only two top-10 seeds remaining in the women's draw.

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic is also in action, facing British hopeful Kyle Edmund. Djokovic is looking to reach the round of 16 at a Grand Slam for the 44th time, which would put him in sole second place on the all-time list behind Roger Federer. Djokovic and Jimmy Connors are tied on 43 last-16 appearances.

