Lewis Hamilton back on top in final practice at British GP - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Lewis Hamilton back on top in final practice at British GP

(AP Photo/Luca Bruno). Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the third free practice at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Saturday, July 7, 2018. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the third free practice at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Saturday, July 7, 2018. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday.
(AP Photo/Luca Bruno). Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the third free practice at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Saturday, July 7, 2018. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the third free practice at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Saturday, July 7, 2018. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday.

By CIARAN FAHEY
Associated Press

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) - Lewis Hamilton edged Kimi Raikkonen by less than one tenth of a second on Saturday for the fastest time in final practice at the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton is going for a fifth straight victory and a record sixth overall in his home Formula One race. He was 0.093 seconds faster than Ferrari's Raikkonen and 0.642 better than Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Sebastian Vettel was fourth quickest, 1.129 behind Hamilton.

Vettel, who leads Hamilton by one point going into the 10th of 21 races, had been fastest in the second practice on the Silverstone track on Friday, while Hamilton topped the first.

The Mercedes drivers are aiming to bounce back after failing to finish the Austrian GP due to team errors last Sunday.

Austrian winner Max Verstappen, who crashed in second practice, was fifth fastest, ahead of Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo and Sauber's Charles Leclerc.

Brendon Hartley spun off in spectacular fashion when he lost his front left wheel due to a suspected suspension failure, pitching the car off at speed in a shower of sparks and dust before slamming into the barriers. Hartley emerged from the cockpit unaided and the New Zealander was fortunate to remain unhurt.

Qualifying for Sunday's race takes place later Saturday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • AP Exclusive: Washington psychiatric hospital called 'hell'

    AP Exclusive: Washington psychiatric hospital called 'hell'

    Friday, July 6 2018 9:26 AM EDT2018-07-06 13:26:52 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 8:58 AM EDT2018-07-07 12:58:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2015, file photo, patients at Western State Hospital in Lakewood, Wash., watch television. Hundreds of employees at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital have suffered serious injuries d...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2015, file photo, patients at Western State Hospital in Lakewood, Wash., watch television. Hundreds of employees at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital have suffered serious injuries d...
    Hundreds of patients at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital live in substandard conditions as overworked employees say they're punished for speaking out.More >>
    Hundreds of patients at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital live in substandard conditions as overworked employees say they're punished for speaking out.More >>

  • New wildfires sweep through California, burning homes

    New wildfires sweep through California, burning homes

    Saturday, July 7 2018 3:12 AM EDT2018-07-07 07:12:57 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 8:58 AM EDT2018-07-07 12:58:03 GMT
    (Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). Firefighters battle flames at the Alpine Oaks Estates mobile home park during a wildfire Friday, July 6, 2018, in Alpine, Calif. Dozens of fires are burning across the dry American West, fueled by...(Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). Firefighters battle flames at the Alpine Oaks Estates mobile home park during a wildfire Friday, July 6, 2018, in Alpine, Calif. Dozens of fires are burning across the dry American West, fueled by...
    Wildfires that have destroyed dozens of buildings and caused at least one death continue to ravage California as a heat wave sweeps the southern part of the state.More >>
    Wildfires that have destroyed dozens of buildings and caused at least one death continue to ravage California as a heat wave sweeps the southern part of the state.More >>

  • Ex-athletes say Ohio State doc groped, ogled men for years

    Ex-athletes say Ohio State doc groped, ogled men for years

    Friday, July 6 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-07-06 04:37:51 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 8:57 AM EDT2018-07-07 12:57:41 GMT
    On paper, Richard Strauss was a well-regarded Ohio State University physician who examined young athletes for decades as a team doctor and sports-medicine researcher. (Source: OSU/WSYX/CNN)On paper, Richard Strauss was a well-regarded Ohio State University physician who examined young athletes for decades as a team doctor and sports-medicine researcher. (Source: OSU/WSYX/CNN)

    Some of the men who claim they were molested by a now-dead team doctor decades ago at Ohio State University say he wasn't stopped by administrators even after students complained.

    More >>

    Some of the men who claim they were molested by a now-dead team doctor decades ago at Ohio State University say he wasn't stopped by administrators even after students complained.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly