LMPD responding to shooting in PRP

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have responded to a report of a shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park.

MetroSafe confirms to WAVE 3 News one person was shot in the 10500 block of Monteray Place Circle. MetroSafe also confirmed one person was detained at the scene. 

The victim appears to have non-life threatening injures. They will be taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. 

No other details were available. 

