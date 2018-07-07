Elizabethtown Police investigating homicide on Joan Avenue

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Elizabethtown Police (EPD) is investigating a body that was found early Saturday morning.

EPD was called to a home in the 500 block of Joan Avenue around 2 a.m about a suspicious person, EPD Spokesperson John Thomas confirmed.

Thomas explained that upon arriving at the scene, officers found the body of a dead woman.

EPD said that investigators had a person of interest who was being questioned. Thomas said in a release that the homicide did not appear to be random.

The victim's name has not been released.

Thomas said that more information would be released as the investigation goes on.

