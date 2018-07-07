'I killed her': Man charged with murder in Joan Avenue homicide

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A man has been charged with murder in relation to an Elizabethtown homicide.

Elizabethtown Police (EPD) began investigating a dead body that was found early Saturday morning. EPD was called to the area of McCullum Avenue around 2 a.m. on a report of a suspicious person, EPD Spokesperson John Thomas confirmed. There, police found Joseph Capstraw and a witness who told them that Capstraw needed medical attention.

Capstraw's arrest report explained that he made the statement: "I killed her."

According to police documents, the investigation led them to a home in the 500 block of Joan Avenue where officers found the woman's body.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Counter-protesters say they plan to leave guns behind on Saturday

+ Police chase started in NKY ends near Ohio/Indiana line

+ French Lick nature park to add bear encounter

An arrest report said that Capstraw, after waiving his rights, confessed to being alone with the woman at the Joan Avenue home when they had an argument. Capstraw allegedly told police that he "blacked out," came to, and saw the woman badly beaten and his hands injured. Police said Capstraw admitted to beating the woman to death.

The victim's name has not been released.

Capstraw has been charged with murder.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.