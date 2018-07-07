Wisconsin Badgers wrestler killed in Illinois vehicle crash

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A University of Wisconsin wrestler was killed in a vehicle crash in Illinois, according to police and the school.
Wrestler Eli Stickley was killed Thursday night, the university's athletic department confirmed in a written statement. Stickley was a native of Urbana, Ohio, and wrestled in the 141-pound weight class at Wisconsin.
According to Illinois State Police, Stickley died after his Nissan pickup left the roadway on Interstate 74 in Henry County.
Stickley and a passenger were taken to Illini Hospital, where Stickley was pronounced dead, according to a police statement. The passenger's identity and injuries were not immediately disclosed. Police did not have an update on the passenger's condition Saturday.
Stickley joined the Badgers in 2015 and had a 21-14 record last season. He was an Ohio Division II state champion at 120 pounds in 2014 with a 50-3 record. Stickley's uncle is U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican who won two national championships at Wisconsin in the mid-1980s.
"The world lost a really good kid," Badgers coach Chris Bono, who took over the program in March, told the Wisconsin State Journal.
The team is on break and wasn't due to return to Madison until next week, Bono said.
"I think that's when it'll really hit home, when everybody's together," he said.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenshipMore >>
The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenshipMore >>
Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of divisionMore >>
Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of divisionMore >>
Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contestMore >>
Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contestMore >>
Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire dangerMore >>
Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire dangerMore >>
The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissionsMore >>
The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissionsMore >>
President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidatesMore >>
President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidatesMore >>
The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissionsMore >>
The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissionsMore >>
A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curbMore >>
A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curbMore >>
President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capitalMore >>
President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capitalMore >>
A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tubMore >>
A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tubMore >>