Crews respond to fire in Limerick neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews responded to a fire in the Limerick neighborhood on Saturday.

Metrosafe confirms, the call came in at 1:50 p.m. of a house fire in the 70 block of College Court.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

Once on scene, crews found a working fire, with smoke and flames showing.

It's believed everyone got out safe. No rescues or injures were reported.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.